Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

