Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

CNVY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

