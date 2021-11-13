Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $18.10 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.