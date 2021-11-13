Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,831 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.