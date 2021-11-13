Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 35,144 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Vroom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vroom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

