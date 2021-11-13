Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

