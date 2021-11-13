Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

