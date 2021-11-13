Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of WB opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Weibo by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Weibo by 177.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 129,821 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

