Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €141.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.33. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.88.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

