Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.45, but opened at $165.51. Walt Disney shares last traded at $158.86, with a volume of 760,242 shares changing hands.
The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,160,000 after buying an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
