Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.45, but opened at $165.51. Walt Disney shares last traded at $158.86, with a volume of 760,242 shares changing hands.

The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,160,000 after buying an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

