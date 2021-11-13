Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.39. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

