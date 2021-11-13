Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,826 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,407,145. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

