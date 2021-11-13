Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,130 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $6,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 917.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

