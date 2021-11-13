Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

ENB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.