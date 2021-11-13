Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

NYSE WD opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $149.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

