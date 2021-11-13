Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.36. Walker & Dunlop reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $149.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

