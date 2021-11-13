Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BNP Paribas currently has $202.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $202.28 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

