Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Vroom has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

