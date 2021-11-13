Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $17.75 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

VOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vor Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

