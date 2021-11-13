Volex plc (VLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Volex plc (LON:VLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VLX opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £650.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.47. Volex has a 12 month low of GBX 245.70 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

