Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.47. 4,541,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,694 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

