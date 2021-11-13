Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 152 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 113.56 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 378.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.33. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.