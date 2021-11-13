Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. 158,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 0.31. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,573. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

