VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.78

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.78 and last traded at $124.41, with a volume of 55316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

