Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.16. 215,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 10.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveve Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Viveve Medical worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

