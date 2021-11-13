Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,660. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.