Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Vistra by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vistra by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 210,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,660. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

