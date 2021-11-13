VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

VTGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 1,226,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,504. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

