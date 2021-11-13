Virtu Financial LLC Sells 29,492 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after buying an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.