Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.
In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.
Urban Outfitters Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
