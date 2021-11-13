Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

