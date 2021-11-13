Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Virios Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,200. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virios Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Virios Therapeutics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

