Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vir Biotechnology worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,018,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

