Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.22 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,547 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

