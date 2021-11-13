Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post earnings of 0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 10.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Vintage Wine Estates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.