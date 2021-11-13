VIMworld (VEED) Trading 80.9% Higher Over Last Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 121.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 80.9% against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $69.39 million and $11.55 million worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

