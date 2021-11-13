Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 513,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,172. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $481.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

