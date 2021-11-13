Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.