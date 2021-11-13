Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 49.2% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $112,723.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.21 or 0.00387926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

