Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 46.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Verso has a market cap of $6.80 million and $1.05 million worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00073354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.29 or 0.07197046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,795.41 or 1.00302508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

