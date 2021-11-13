Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.77.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.73 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.09.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.