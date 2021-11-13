Vaxart’s (VXRT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $854.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 481.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

