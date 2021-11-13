Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 112,930 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,449,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.80% of iBio worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iBio by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iBio by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 266.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 69.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IBIO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $165.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 978.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

