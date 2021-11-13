Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.60% of Quantum worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quantum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 333,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 737,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

QMCO opened at $6.55 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $388.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

