Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.97% of Spero Therapeutics worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 in the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $16.79 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

