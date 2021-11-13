Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

TLYS stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

