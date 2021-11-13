Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 83,990 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

APYX stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

