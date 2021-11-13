Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 27,510 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 54.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 8,969.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $433.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

