Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after purchasing an additional 367,291 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO opened at $96.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.