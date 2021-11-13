Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

