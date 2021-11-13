VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.22 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.