VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.82% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $31,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.